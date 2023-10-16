A new poll from the Associated Press (AP) reveals 68% of Americans do not trust President Biden in regards to the corruption surrounding his son Hunter Biden.

35% believe the President did something illegal.

33% believe he acted unethically.

The poll also shows that 40% of Democrats don’t trust the President, with 8% believing he behaved illegally and 32% believing he behaved unethically.

Among Independents 74% don’t trust the President, with 38% believing he behaved illegally and 36% believing he behaved unethically.

https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-hunter-ethics-illegal-poll-survey-fc56e4d79c8c98758e344cc13f7966ef

AP is part of the mainstream media apparatus that has been covering up for the Biden administration as evidence is revealed connecting Biden to the corruption of his son Hunter. But even their own polls can hardly hide that people aren’t buying it

Nevertheless the Democrats are not deterred from putting all of their eggs in one basket behind Biden to win the 2024 Presidency with no primary process, no scrutiny, nothing but blind loyalty.

God help the Democratic Party.

