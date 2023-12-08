Last week here at HONEST DEMOCRATS we wrote:

Here we are in December of 2023, the first Democratic primaries will occur at the end of next month, and it is abundantly clear the DNC has made a suicide pact with Joe Biden. The only reasonable explanation of this is that the powerful special interests who control Biden are too addicted to the Weekend at Bernie’s presidency to give it up.

***

Here is an update on that suicide pact:

JOE - Congress will vote to ‘formalize’ the impeachment inquiry of President Biden that is ongoing since September, according to THE HILL. This is not a vote to actually impeach the President, but rather signifies a more aggressive posture by GOP leadership in the House as they seek to fortify their subpoena power.

HUNTER - An indictment on 9 counts of tax evasion has come down in California against Hunter Biden. If convicted he could serve up to 17 years in prison, according to the ASSOCIATED PRESS. Multiple pundits have marveled at how the special prosecutor David Weiss never mentions the President in his case against Hunter and that now he is sure to plead the 5th when called to testify to Congress.

Plenty of Biden court dates and impeachment hearings for all of 2024!

A national poll showed over 80% of voters believed the suppression of the NY POST Hunter Biden Laptop story changed the outcome of the 2020 election. Democratic leadership, pundits and fact checkers dispute those numbers.

Regardless Democrats need to seriously consider - will court proceedings for the President’s son and ongoing impeachment investigations into Biden family corruption help Democrats hold on to the Whitehouse in 2024? When Trump was indicted his mugshot went viral gaining him $7 million in donations just a few hours after the photo was published.

Does anyone think Biden will experience a similar “positive” result from the ongoing controversy surrounding him and his son?