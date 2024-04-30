Did this influence President Biden to NOT list Qatar as a sponsor of terrorism?

From Politico:

Fund manager indicates Jim Biden was in business with Qatari officials

The alleged arrangements would be some of the closest known links between a Biden relative and a foreign government.

New details about Jim Biden’s foreign fundraising efforts are spilling out in a Kentucky bankruptcy court, where recent testimony indicates that President Joe Biden’s brother partnered with Qatari government officials in his quest to find money for U.S. health care ventures.

The sworn testimony by fund manager Michael Lewitt, a former business partner of Jim Biden’s, attests that two companies that facilitated the efforts were part-owned by “members of the Qatari government.”



