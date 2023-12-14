Radio personality CharlaMagnetheGod was the man who famously interviewed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden during the run-up to the 2020 election where Biden choked on his foot stating voters “Ain’t Black” if they considered voting for Trump over him.

Now Charlamagne is saying President Biden needs to “step aside” and let other Democrats have a chance to take on Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The big problem is that we are 2 weeks away from 2024 and the first Democratic primaries will be held the end of January. It is now highly unlikely Biden is stepping away or that the DNC will allow for any real primary to occur - what we at HONEST DEMS call the DNC/Biden suicide pact.

It’s of interest to note that Charlamagne interviewed Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on The Breakfast Club back in September. At that time Charlamagne, who is known for challenging his guests in strong fashion when he deems it necessary, did not do so with Kennedy. He asked hard questions, but was clearly satisfied and intrigued with all of Kennedy’s responses.

Charlamagne has been calling for open presidential debates at least as early as April of this year, calling on Biden to debate Kennedy, Marianne Williamson, and anyone else who came into the Democratic race. This was before Kennedy left the Democratic Party announcing he would run for President as an independent candidate.