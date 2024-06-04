Democratic Congressman Dean Phillips, who ran against Joe Biden in the recent Democratic presidential primary, is now calling for New York Governor Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump.

Phillips tweeted:

Donald Trump is a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim. GovKathyHochul should pardon him for the good of the country. [emphasis added]

This tweet received over 1 million views.

Phillips also tweeted:

You think pardoning is stupid? Making him a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid. (Election charges are entirely different.) It’s energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost.

Congressman Phillips is simply stating the plain truth.

Unfortunately there is zero chance Kathy Hochul will take his advice. Hochul is absolutely a supporter of the “lawfare” that is targeting President Trump in New York. Hochul works very closely with Latisha James, the New York State Attorney General who is spearheading the trumped-up charges against Trump.

Phillips is right.

The Democratic Party continues to dig its own grave with ever increasing speed.