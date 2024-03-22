The NY Times just ran the headline “Democrats Prepare Aggressive Counter to Third-Party Threats,” as polls consistently show Donald Trump beating Joe Biden and third-parties aren’t helping.

Liam Sturgess recently reported on these developments, naming “The Victory Fund” as the DNC-backed Super Pac that will lead the charge against third-party candidates, paying special attention to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This group will be attacking RFK Jr. in the press, on social media, and with lawsuits to knock him off of the ballot especially in key swing-states.

According to Sturgess there are four key Democratic operatives running The Victory Fund; Mary Beth Cahill, Ramsey Reid, Lis Smith, and Matt Coridoni.

A new X (formerly Twitter) account has been launched called “The Real RFK Jr” dedicated to regular attacks on the independent presidential candidate. This title is a clear parody of RFK Jr.’s best selling book The Real Anthony Fauci which has sold well over 1 million copies despite a mainstream media blackout of the its existence.

This anti-RFK account was created in July of 2022, but appears to have been recently wiped-clean of any post prior to March 21, 2024 (yesterday) and currently has over 28K followers.

Democrats are convinced the more candidates that get into the presidential race, the more likely Joe Biden will lose, according to Tom Bevan, founder of RealClearPolitics.

Quoted in The Hill Bevan stated, “A point or two in the big six battleground states could make the difference, depending on where they make the ballot.” The Hill goes on to report that Trump is beating Biden in the polls, but does “even better” when RFK Jr. is included.

(d)emocracy ?

Instead of allowing Democrats across the country to have a say in our primary race, where different viewpoints and ideas would have been debated and worked through, the DNC simply coronated King Biden by manipulating the primary election process. That is exactly what forced Kennedy to run as an independent and guaranteed Maryanne Williamson and Dean Phillips had no pathway to victory.

Instead of a rigged-primary, the process could have provided us with a top-tier candidate prepared to really win the 2024 election.

The DNC didn’t want that.

Now the DNC will throw tens (if not hundreds) of millions of dollars into anti-democratic dirty tricks to deny ballot access in the most important states so King Biden can remain on his throne.

The DNC is not interested in democracy, only in power.

When you are a political party that has been captured by big corporate interests including war profiteers, Wall St., and Big Pharma (among others) no one should be surprised that this the natural outcome of that reality.

The Democratic Party as it stands today does not represent the interests of working class people looking for affordable living, peace, safe and prosperous communities, a chance to get ahead and better lives for our children; not at all. It is a fully-owned subsidiary of its corporate masters that have it captured and under their thumbs.

And Joe Biden feels very comfortable under the thumbs of corporate masters taking orders, doing precisely as he is told.