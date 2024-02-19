Robert F. Kennedy Jr. left the Democratic Party when it became clear their (s)election process was rigged, denying him any possible pathway to victory.

So Kennedy declared he was running as an independent.

However the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is still working as hard as they ever were to keep him off of the ballot even though it isn’t on their party line.

Kennedy needs to get his name added to the ballot as an independent Presidential candidate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. American Values 2024 (AV24) is a Super Pac that is currently working to get Kennedy on the ballot in approximately 8 of those states.

The DNC has filed an ethics violation with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) claiming that Kennedy’s campaign is colluding with the AV24 Super Pac. It is illegal for a campaign and a Super Pac to coordinate on expenditures.

This allegation from the DNC is absolutely false, as AV24 cofounder Mark Gorton recently made clear in an interview on FOX Business News.

Mark Gorton is a lifelong Democrat, and remains a registered Democrat to this day; and he is also the founder of Honest Democrats. In the FOX interview Gorton says it is laughable that the “DNC, which is essentially a collection of Super Pacs itself” wants to point fingers at AV24. The truth is that the DNC is enraged that one of their key elite tools to centralize power - a Super Pac - is now being used against them and against the UniParty.

Such a strategy is similar to when attorney Jared Beck formed JAM PAC in an attempt to help Bernie Sanders win the Democratic primary during the 2015/16 Presidential election cycle. Only problem was that Bernie ended up shilling for the DNC.

Kennedy isn’t doing that.

Getting Kennedy on the ballot is time consuming and expensive, and AV24 has stepped in to help with the process abiding by all relevant and applicable laws. AV24 also supports and sponsors Honest Democrats.

Watch full interview of Gorton here: https://x.com/AmValues2024/status/1757740219707585018?s=20