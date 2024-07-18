For as long as most American voters have been alive, the Democratic Party has been synonymous with one name more than any other: Kennedy.

In less than three years in office, President John F. Kennedy charted a new path forward for America, rethinking its post-World War II role as a global police force and offering a vision of hope and change. Then in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy expanded on his late brother’s vision by sticking up for working Americans – regardless of issues such as skin color or religion. Both Kennedys paid for this vision with their lives.

These values defined the Democratic Party platform for decades to come. But today, America faces new divides over the same problems as yesteryear, many of which have been exacerbated by the incumbent president, Joe Biden. With the need for a return to Kennedy-era values now being obvious, who then is the clear choice to lead the Democratic Party down this necessary path?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., of course!

Nine months ago, when Honest Democrats first started reporting on the presidential election, we made it clear that rigging the Democratic primary was a fatal decision by the DNC.

On October 10, 2023, we wrote:

If Biden won’t take on (or can’t take on) Kennedy or Williamson on the Democratic primary stage, what makes anyone think he can take on Kennedy and Trump on a national general election debate stage? And what makes anyone think Biden can take on even just Trump alone? He did a decent job against Trump four years ago, but is he coherent enough to do so in 2023? Or will he be coherent in 2024?

We’ve been proven right. Now the DNC has its back against the wall.

The horrifying, failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump is propelling the Republicans with a momentum the Democrats have not experienced since the days when populist Dems could “feel the Bern.”

The only way out for the DNC is with a massive amount of humility. They need to pick up the phone, call Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and ask him to consider being the Democratic nominee for president this year.

Kennedy himself has stated that he is waiting for this call.

Mega-donor Bill Ackman donated $1 million to Dean Phillips in January for his long-shot bid in the Democratic primary against Biden. Today, Ackman says the Democrats have absolutely no shot in the upcoming election, and he points to the failed assassination attempt on Trump as the nail in the DNC coffin:

Ackman posted on X (formerly Twitter):

The other implication of (the failed assassination) is that the probability of @POTUS Biden stepping aside is now very close to zero. The Democratic Party will not be able to find anyone capable willing to run against @realDonaldTrump. With no good potential replacements, the pressure on Biden to step aside will dissipate quickly. Biden was not going to go easily. Without pressure, he will stay in the seat and run. Biden will be the nominee. Biden is getting weaker and Trump is getting stronger. The election will likely be a Trump landslide…

Now Biden is reportedly sick with COVID, and calls for him to leave the presidential race are growing louder from important Dems such as Adam Schiff to Chuck Schumer.

Honest Democrats sees Ackman’s point, but we do believe there is one person capable and willing to run against Trump as a Democrat: Kennedy! There are also many Democrats ready and willing to vote for Kennedy over Trump.

Kennedy can beat Trump. This was made clear by a massive Zogby poll conducted of over 26,000 registered voters in America across the entire nation. The poll showed that Kennedy beats Trump in a head-to-head match with Biden removed from the equation.

And Trump is scared of Kennedy. If he was not scared, Trump wouldn’t have called him just 2 hours after an assassination attempt on his life, trying to convince Kennedy to drop out of the race and endorse him.

If Kennedy gets the backing of the strongest political party in the country, it is certain he will beat Trump and the reason is simple:

Populism.

The Democrats’ plan to deal with rising populism in America for the past decade has been to shut down any organic uprisings from rank-&-file Democrats who represent true populist tendencies, such as the Bernie movement or Occupy Wall Street. With Trump’s brand of populism being extremely popular on the right for over a decade, the Democrats’ approach has been a massive failure as the party believed it could replace the will of the people with the dollars of big corporations.

Kennedy will completely change this pattern with blinding swiftness that can, and will, revamp the Democratic Party towards victory this November. With only four months left until the general election, blinding swiftness is the only strategy that will work for the Democrats.

If Donald Trump is truly the existential threat to democracy that the DNC insists he is, they must get in touch with Kennedy immediately.

Or, perhaps, the DNC would actually prefer four more years of Trump to Kennedy? The Democrats' cozy relationship with Neocons – especially within the Biden administration – indicates that they may prefer to lose, and get Trump again, than to win with Kennedy.