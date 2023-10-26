When the Republicans launched their impeachment inquiry into President Biden, MSBNC and CNN were very quick to jump on the words of Johnathan Turley as “evidence” that impeachment was dead on arrival. At the time Turley - a staunch Republican - testified before the committee that there was minimal evidence to support impeaching President Biden.

CNN quoted Turley saying the evidence against Biden was “wafer-thin” and MSNBC followed suit stating that Turley (who they called the Republicans’ “star witness”) simply didn’t deliver what the GOP was looking for.

But now a $200,000 check has shown up and Turley has changed his tune, saying - THAT’S EVIDENCE!

MSNBC responded to the $200K check that went from James Biden to his brother Joe Biden, saying that since the words “loan payment” were written on the check this is clearly a legitimate transaction. CNN is still (oddly) quiet regarding this important story. CBS, to their credit, did some solid just the facts style of reporting on this.

Even as the Israel-Palestine conflict rages eating up the bulk of the news cycle, it is still not stopping the steady growth of evidence against Biden and it looks worse and worse every week. Ultimately for Democrats this is not a matter of whether this $200K payment is the “smoking gun” that will take down Biden or not, but rather do Democrats really want to keep all of our Presidential eggs in the basket of Joe Biden?

Turley recently wrote about the $200,000 Biden payment in The Hill where he referenced how Joe Biden has taunted the media by saying “show me the money.” Basically Biden stated if you don’t have the receipts coming directly to him, you can’t say he did anything wrong.

Well, a receipt just showed up.

Turley writes:

At a minimum, the ($200,000) payment shows the fluidity of the accounts and finances of the Biden influence-peddling operation. While I have long criticized influence peddling by both Republicans and Democrats for decades, the Bidens constitute a class to themselves. The House committees have now traced millions of dollars passing through a labyrinth of shell companies and accounts to Biden family members, even grandchildren.

This operation has become undeniable in recent months. Devan Archer admitted under oath that they were selling the “Biden Brand” and suggested that these companies were seeking influence and access to Joe Biden.

…

The evidence of money transferred from one of these (failing) companies through James to Joe Biden’s personal accounts will likely produce one immediate change: the media is likely to move the goal posts yet again.

Of course, influence-peddling is itself corrupt, and benefits to one’s family are already sufficient for criminal charges (including as with the charges brought against Sen. Bob Menendez). However, now, even money received by Joe and Jill Biden will be deemed insufficient to justify further investigation.

Now, they will argue, there must be a money trail directly from one of the companies, preferably marked down on the books as a “bribe” and not as a “loan repayment.” And even pictures of Joe sitting with Hunter’s clients in restaurants and offices will be insufficient to establish knowledge or involvement. (emphasis added)

***

NONE OF THIS IS GOOD for the sitting President nor for the Democratic Party.