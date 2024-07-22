After refusing to hold legitimate primaries throughout the 2024 election cycle, the Democratic Party has finally faced reality. President Joe Biden has been forced out of the race. He announced on Sunday, July 21, that he will no longer seek reelection.

This is no surprise to Honest Democrats. We predicted Biden would not be coherent for the general election over 9 months ago, right when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was forced to leave the Democratic party.

Biden leaving seems like the obvious solution. Almost everyone who still believed in his fitness to serve as commander in chief after the past four years of witnessing his declining mental state abandoned that position in the wake of the debate between Biden and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, in June.

While Trump responded to the announcement by taunting Biden, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took a much more measured response and held a press conference. His remarks connected history to this present-day situation, saying:

"In fact the closest thing to this, when I look back on American history, is the 1968 primary where my father participated and was killed. And ironically, the democratic convention is being held once again in Chicago. And in 1968, the Democratic Party tried to fix that convention with Mayor Daley basically anointing Hubert Humphrey, who was the DNC’s choice, and there was chaos that erupted and it destroyed the Democratic Party for a decade. So I think we have a lot to learn from that history. I think Mark Twain said ‘history doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes,’ and it's really rhyming right now."

While Kennedy has been warning the Democrats of this situation for more than a year and it was obvious to most people watching, Biden himself still insisted on trying to win a second term – even after the debate catastrophe. And as more and more Democrat officials, prominent celebrities, and party donors encouraged Biden to end his campaign, he himself apparently grew stubborn and resentful, according to reporting in the New York Times. He, his wife, some of his staff, and progressive allies like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stuck by him and he insisted that he was the best person to hold the job.

Nevertheless, the party’s donor class and their footsoldiers like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Barack Obama have finally managed to convince Biden to step aside. On Sunday, he announced the end of his campaign (with the New York Times reporting that he told his staff just one minute before he told the entire world) and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take over the top job.

This surreal moment culminates the Democratic Party’s self destruction.

Cracks had been appearing for years, if not decades, but reached a crescendo in 2016 when the party establishment was credibly accused by Bernie Sanders and his supporters of rigging their primary in favor of Hillary Clinton. In 2020, the party was so determined to once again refuse to let its voters choose Sanders that its other mainstream candidates launched a scheme to unite against Sanders to try to force Biden’s candidacy forward. It somehow worked and fatigue from four years of Trump led Biden to narrowly win the general election in November 2020. But they then held sham primaries in 2024, which led to Biden now withdrawing from the race later than any sitting president in history.

While the American public have clearly seen since then that Biden’s mental competence was not up to the job, the party’s insiders refused to acknowledge the truth. They insisted that coverage of him was unfair and that he was sharp behind the scenes. When Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded an investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents by saying that he was an “elderly man with a poor memory,” and Biden responded with a disastrous news conference, the Democratic Party and their corporate media allies again insisted that he was being treated unfairly, and somehow the charade lived on.

Yet the dam broke with the 90-minute debate in June when no one could credibly deny Biden’s decline any longer. I remember watching CNN’s coverage in shock as the debate coverage immediately panned to studio analysis where every single panelist there – from across the political spectrum and even including his former communications director Kate Bedingfield – agreed that the spectacle had been a disaster and that he did not come across as fit to be president.

Nevertheless, Biden’s decision at such a late point in the race somehow still feels shocking. While losing the general election would have surely sent the message to the Democrats that they had made mistakes, and presented them the opportunity to seek to learn how to improve going forward, they are launching this Hail Mary attempt to force him out and somehow avert disaster.

Yet the damage has been done and voters will not forget. While Biden has been a sinking ship for years – and especially the last several months – it seems that the Democrats will now parachute someone in to sink with this ship rather than accepting the series of mistakes that led to this collapse.

As his VP, Kamala Harris is the early favorite to take over after endorsements from Biden and many other prominent Democrats. Yet she faces her own problems, as Politico has reported on her unpopularity with voters while NBC has described how she has also recently failed to reassure party donors. However it is Interesting that Harris raised $50 million within 24 hours of Biden’s exit.

Regardless, how can any new nominee expect to win without even having a campaign in place less than four months before Election Day?

The natural choice, of course, is Kennedy, who sought their nomination before they chased him out. Zogby polling has also shown that Kennedy would defeat Trump head-to-head. But can anyone trust the Democrats to make any correct choices at this point?