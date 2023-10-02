Subscribe to Honest Dem today!

Honest Democrats is bringing together American citizens who are disgusted by what is now endemic corruption in the Democratic Party. We will work to take the Democratic Party back from the corrupt corporate interests which now control its agenda. We will return the Democratic Party to its roots of representing the interests of working class people and the majority of Americans.

Over the past several decades, powerful, corrupt interests in American society have taken control of the Democratic Party and made it into the party of war, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Wall Street. Shockingly, intolerance and censorship have now become core values of the Democratic Party! The interests of the American people have been thrown overboard as insiders rig the system to protect their careers and benefit their pay masters.

A huge number of long-time (even lifetime) Democrats are disgusted at the hijacking of our party, but the will of the Democratic base is too strong to allow a corrupt political machine to upend the values which make the Democratic Party great! Honest Democrats will work to organize the mass of the Democratic electorate to take back our party from the DNC machine.

We are organizing to shine a light on DNC corruption. We demand change! We will not allow the criminals who have worked their way into the heart of our party to distract us from the urgent task of reclaiming the Democratic Party for the people.

***

Paid for by American Values 2024 (307 W. 36th St., 11th floor, New York, NY 10018) and not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.