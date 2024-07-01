Hunter, Jim, and Joe Biden are not honest Democrats.

So if the DNC believes they are going to remove the Biden Family from the Whitehouse now, after a miserable performance in the first presidential debate by Joe on CNN last week, they must be prepared for an all-out mafia-style war.

(Unless Joe falls?)

The Biden family just has too much to lose.

Jim Biden, the president’s brother, is staring at potential indictments for being the alleged bag-man for the Biden family.

Hunter Biden was just convicted of far fewer crimes than one would expect indictments for; especially considering all of the various evidence that exists against him.

The conservative accusation that Jill Biden is the “handler” for Weekend-at-Biden Joe is now on full display for the entire world to see since the tragic debate last week. It’s of interest that Jill Biden, who is an English teacher, is dear friends with Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union. Weingarten and AFT were largely responsible for school closures and forced vaccine mandates on educators all across America. Weingarten has visited war-torn Ukraine (but not Russia) to highlight the struggles of teachers in the region. She is also part of a Homeland Security Council investigating violence in public schools.

Maybe English-teacher-Jill likes the power she has nowadays?

If you add this all up, the Bidens should not be counted as down and out (unless Joe falls?). This family is made up of deep-political heavyweights that know how to brawl, and they know where the bodies are buried.

But the coordinated media attack on Joe Biden immediately following the debate made clear something was up. It makes no sense that the mainstream media suddenly realizes the president has dementia after months (years?) of saying he didn’t.

Or maybe the DNC is perfectly fine with a Neo-Con controlled President Trump taking office?

All of this malarkey is why at Honest Democrats we have been saying for over 9 months a real, honest Democratic Primary process was necessary.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips and others should have all had the opportunity to discuss and debate the issues across our country, so that the Democrats could have fielded a truly viable candidate.

The idea of swooping in just 4 months before the general election with a brand new, super-delegate selected candidate shows the DNC’s disdain for rank-&-file party members, as well as their hatred for the middle and working classes of America.